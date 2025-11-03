When will MK Dons discover their FA Cup second round opponents?

MK Dons will find out their second round opponents tonight (Monday)

The second round of the FA Cup awaits for MK Dons, with all eyes on the draw on Monday night.

Paul Warne’s side put their name in the hat on Saturday courtesy of a 3-2 win over League Two rivals Colchester United at the JobServe Community Stadium - their first FA Cup win since 2022 and their first win over league opposition since 2018.

Two goals from Rushian Hepburn-Murphy twice saw Dons come from behind to draw level with the U’s before Joe Tomlinson’s 87th minute strike sent them onwards in the competition.

The victory bagged Dons £47,750 in prize money, while £79,500 awaits the winner of the season round, with the losers set to cash £21,200 should they exit next time out.

Ten non-league sides are included in the 40-ball draw, including Dons’ pre-season opponents Brackley Town, who beat Notts County on penalties on Saturday, and Boreham Wood who emphatically beat former Dons boss Scott Lindsey’s Crawley Town 3-0.

The draw will take place ahead of Tamworth’s first round clash against League One side Leyton Orient, and is set to take place at around 6.45pm on TNT Sports and on their YouTube channel.

Second round ties are due to take place around the weekend of December 6-7.

Dons fans should be on the lookout for ball 5 in the draw.

The ball numbers

1. Weston Super Mare

2. Salford City

3. Luton Town

4. Accrington Stanley

5. Milton Keynes Dons

6. Stockport County

7. Wigan Athletic

8. Newport County

9. Cheltenham Town

10. Barnsley

11. Carlisle United

12. Bristol Rovers

13. Peterborough United

14. Oldham Athletic

15. Doncaster Rovers

16. Tamworth or Leyton Orient

17. Chesterfield

18. Boreham Wood

19. Sutton United

20. Bolton Wanderers

21. Chelmsford City

22. Barrow

23. Wycombe Wanderers

24. Exeter City

25. Slough Town

26. Wealdstone

27. Swindon Town

28. Grimsby Town

29. Buxton

30. Burton Albion

31. Brackley Town

32. Blackpool

33. Cambridge United

34. Gateshead

35. Mansfield Town

36. Macclesfield

37. Shrewsbury Town

38. Fleetwood Town

39. Port Vale

40. Walsall