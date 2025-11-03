When will MK Dons discover their FA Cup second round opponents?
The second round of the FA Cup awaits for MK Dons, with all eyes on the draw on Monday night.
Paul Warne’s side put their name in the hat on Saturday courtesy of a 3-2 win over League Two rivals Colchester United at the JobServe Community Stadium - their first FA Cup win since 2022 and their first win over league opposition since 2018.
Two goals from Rushian Hepburn-Murphy twice saw Dons come from behind to draw level with the U’s before Joe Tomlinson’s 87th minute strike sent them onwards in the competition.
The victory bagged Dons £47,750 in prize money, while £79,500 awaits the winner of the season round, with the losers set to cash £21,200 should they exit next time out.
Ten non-league sides are included in the 40-ball draw, including Dons’ pre-season opponents Brackley Town, who beat Notts County on penalties on Saturday, and Boreham Wood who emphatically beat former Dons boss Scott Lindsey’s Crawley Town 3-0.
The draw will take place ahead of Tamworth’s first round clash against League One side Leyton Orient, and is set to take place at around 6.45pm on TNT Sports and on their YouTube channel.
Second round ties are due to take place around the weekend of December 6-7.
Dons fans should be on the lookout for ball 5 in the draw.
The ball numbers
1. Weston Super Mare
2. Salford City
3. Luton Town
4. Accrington Stanley
5. Milton Keynes Dons
6. Stockport County
7. Wigan Athletic
8. Newport County
9. Cheltenham Town
10. Barnsley
11. Carlisle United
12. Bristol Rovers
13. Peterborough United
14. Oldham Athletic
15. Doncaster Rovers
16. Tamworth or Leyton Orient
17. Chesterfield
18. Boreham Wood
19. Sutton United
20. Bolton Wanderers
21. Chelmsford City
22. Barrow
23. Wycombe Wanderers
24. Exeter City
25. Slough Town
26. Wealdstone
27. Swindon Town
28. Grimsby Town
29. Buxton
30. Burton Albion
31. Brackley Town
32. Blackpool
33. Cambridge United
34. Gateshead
35. Mansfield Town
36. Macclesfield
37. Shrewsbury Town
38. Fleetwood Town
39. Port Vale
40. Walsall