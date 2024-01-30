Where MK Dons need to strengthen before the transfer deadline - according to the fans

MK Dons supporters

With two days remaining before the transfer window closes, MK Dons are coy on declaring whether they will be conducting any more business.

Assistant head coach Ian Watson last week said they were done, while head coach Mike Williamson did not want to rule anything out when he spoke a few days later.

Four have already come through the door in the form of Stephen Wearne from Gateshead, Kyran Lofthouse on loan from Barnsley, Filip Marschall on loan from Aston Villa and Lewis Bate on loan from Leeds United. Dan Kemp has also been recalled from his loan at Swindon Town.

In terms of outbounds, Darragh Burns (Shamrock Rovers), Dawson Devoy (Swindon), Craig MacGillivray (Stevenage), Ash Hunter (released) and Jonathan Leko have departed, leaving Dons with a net gain of zero when it comes to squad size this month.

Although Christmas was more than a month ago though, supporters still want to get their hands on some new presents before the season is out, but the big question is what MK Dons need, if anything, to add before the window is closed.

Goalkeeper - 28.6 per cent

Filip Marschall has come under a bit of fire from some of the Dons supporters in his first few games since arriving from Aston Villa on loan, with more than a quarter of the votes wanting a new keeper before Thursday's 11pm deadline.

Defence - 26.5 per cent

A lot of fans mentioned an additional defender, despite a large amount of options already available to Williamson. Responding to our poll, Sam wrote "Absolutely need a new centre back to guarantee promotion" while Shaun noted "With Jack Tucker still to come back from injury I'm not sure if a centre half is needed."

Striker - 33.5 per cent

With rumours of a loan move away for Mo Eisa, and French side Toulouse reportedly interested in the services of Max Dean, it would leave Dons desperately short up front. With only three recognised strikers still at the club, if Dons are to move for anyone, the majority of those who voted want to see a new centre forward added to the ranks.

No more needed - 11.4 per cent