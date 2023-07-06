Where MK Dons still need to bolster in the summer transfer window

It has been a quiet couple of weeks at Stadium MK when it comes to transfers.

With the squad returning to pre-season training and Graham Alexander running the rule over them before making any more moves in the window, it has been pretty slim pickings for MK Dons supporters desperate for any sort of transfer excitement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Four players have arrived so far though - two keepers, a full-back and a midfielder - but the squad does need strengthening for the League Two campaign to come.

We take a look at the positions where Dons do and don’t need bolstering before the window is done.

Goalkeepers

Craig MacGillivray joined Dons after leaving Burton Albion. Pic: Jane Russell

Craig MacGillivray and Nathan Harness arrived at the club two weeks ago and will lock horns for the number one spot in the side. Alexander looks to have that area of the pitch covered nice and early.

Full-backs

Cameron Norman was Dons’ first signing of the summer. Pic: Jane Russell

It has been an area of the pitch Dons have been short down the years, not just this summer. While Zak Jules can fill in there, only Daniel Harvie and the new signing of Cameron Norman are recognised in the wide areas. Academy product Brooklyn Ilunga is untested there really, so the boss will likely want to add another body in there for cover.

Centre backs

Warren O’Hora and Dean Lewington were regulars at centre back for Dons last season. Pic: Jane Russell

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dons have once again been linked with Everton teenager Reece Welch this window, but as yet nothing concrete has come to the fore with a move for him. They did, of course, try and land him in January too. But the centre back position is certainly one Dons will be looking to add to. While they have numbers in the form of Warren O’Hora, Jack Tucker, Zak Jules and of course Dean Lewington, we saw a couple of injuries throw the whole defence apart last term.

Central midfield

Matt Smith’s MK Dons career has struggled to get off the ground since signing from Manchester City 18 months ago. Pic: Jane Russell

The return of Alex Gilbey sees him come back into a packed midfield, but one which is lacking a defensive element to it. While Gilbey can provide an engine, losing Josh McEachran and Paris Maghoma means Dons are lacking and controlled presence to orchestrate play. Ethan Robson struggled to step up to the mark on that front last season, while Dawson Devoy’s abilities are better served further forwards, as are Conor Grant’s. Matt Smith appears to be the forgotten man again, having barely had a sniff since coming back from the World Cup in November, but despite the numbers, the club are likely to want another body in there, while possibly moving others on.

Wingers

Dan Kemp impressed on his loan spell in League Two in the second-half of last season at Hartelpool United. Pic: Jane Russell

Jonathan Leko is the stand-out choice in this position, though he can also play centrally to give Dons more options. Dan Kemp’s excitment-fulled loan spell at Hartlepool United last season may give Dons a bit of an unexpected boost in that position, with Darragh Burns and Nathan Holland too needing to step up to the mark this season. Alexander though will likely want a bit more presence in those wide areas, and a lively winger to match Leko’s enthusiasm would not go amiss.

Strikers

Teenager Max Dean is an untested product in senior football after a handful of appearances since his move from Leeds in January. Pic: Jane Russell