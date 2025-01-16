White had higher-level interest prior to MK Dons loan deadline passing
There had been League One interest in Newcastle United midfielder Joe White prior to the loan deadline passing on his MK Dons deal.
The 22-year-old will remain at Stadium MK for the remainder of the season after Tuesday’s latest call-back came and went, but there were concerns from inside the MK Dons camp he could return to St James’ Park to go out again to a club at a higher level.
Head coach Scott Lindsey admitted the midfielder, who has scored five goals this season, has been a key man for them of late and keeping him for the rest of the year is a big boost amidst the interest from a higher level.
“We spoke to Joe at length before the window even opened,” Lindsey said.
“We felt there might have been interest from League One, and whether there would be a potential call-back from Newcastle. And we would have understood that, we made it clear though we wanted him to stay here and play in a successful team, which we will be.
“Newcastle were supportive of that and we're really pleased he's staying.”
