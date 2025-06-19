Who is MK Dons' latest signing Aaron Collins?

Find out more about MK Dons’ latest signing Aaron Collins

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The drawn-out process of signing Bolton Wanderers top-scorer Aaron Collins has finally come to an end with MK Dons landing the striker.

The Welsh striker, 28, netted 19 goals for the Trotters last season, finishing the campaign as their leading scorer and won the Player of the Year at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His move draws a line under an 18-month tenure in Lancashire, having made the move to Bolton from Bristol Rovers for an fee around £750,000.

Collins’ career began at Newport County. The Welshman came through their academy, and made his senior debut for the Exiles in 2014. Going out on loan to Merthyr Town, he returned to Rodney Parade in the summer of 2015 and his performances in the first-half of the campaign spiked the attentions of Championship side Wolves.

Bringing him to Moleneux in January 2016, Collins was sent on loan to the likes of Notts County, Tranmere Rovers and Maidstone United to gain more experience, but after a difficult start to the season in 2017/18 out at Colchester, he returned to Wolves and agreed to terminate his contract. He never made an appearance for them.

Eight goals in 15 outings for Morecambe followed after he penned a short-term deal with the Shrimps, before agreeing a two-year deal at Forest Green Rovers in the summer of 2018. Netting 16 goals for Rovers in League Two saw him move to Bristol Rovers in 2021, where his goal-scoring prowess would continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bagging 39 goals for the Gas, Bolton came knocking in 2024, the start of his 18-month tenure in Lancashire. Dons boss Paul Warne is understood to have been interested in Collins around the same time, and his like for the 28-year-old has finally seen him land his man.