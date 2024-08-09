Who is MK Dons' latest signing Aaron Nemane?

Aaron Nemane | Getty Images

Aaron Nemane has tasted the highs and lows of football in England.

The 26-year-old winger has arrived in Milton Keynes from fellow League Two side Notts County after three seasons at Meadow Lane, where he helped the Magpies to the Football League in 2023.

Born in Amiens in France, Nemane was raised in Manchester, and joined Manchester City's academy as a youngster. As a member of the Elite Development Squad at the Etihad Stadium, he twice made appearances for City in FA Youth Cup finals before getting his first senior break when he joined Scottish giants Rangers on a half-season loan in the summer of 2017.

Six appearances for the Gers all came from the bench, including one against Celtic in the Old Firm Derby, before he headed over to the Netherlands for the second-half of the season to play for Go Ahead Eagles.

Making 17 appearances in the Dutch top flight, Nemane scored twice for the Eagles before making another European move the following summer, this time to Belgian side Tubize. There, he made 28 outings, scoring one goal and four assists predominantly playing on the right-flank.

Returning to English shores, he was released by the Premier League side, but found pastures new on the south coast with Torquay United in the National League. Spending the next 18 months at Plainmoor, Nemane made 35 appearances for the Gulls but missed much of the final six months through injury.

Joining fellow National League side Notts County for 2021/22, the winger was a regular in the side, and in the following season helped the Magpies contend for promotion against big-spending Wrexham. Despite missing out on the title, County secured their return to the Football League via the play-offs.

Last season, Nemane continued his rise with 48 appearances for the club, scoring eight times, including the stoppage time equaliser in the thrilling 3-3 draw with MK Dons at Meadow Lane.