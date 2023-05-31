Who is MK Dons’ latest signing Alex Gilbey?

Alex Gilbey is no stranger to MK Dons.

Twice voted Player of the Year at the club, Gilbey has more than 100 appearances to his name during his three-year stint at Stadium MK, and a League Two promotion too.

He arrived at the club in the summer of 2017, landing on transfer deadline day for a club record-equalling fee from Wigan Athletic. A regular in Robbie Neison's side, he suffered injury in early 2018 as Dons were relegated to League Two.

The following season, Gilbey was voted Player of the Year for the first time for his role in earning the club an immediate return to League One under Paul Tisdale's watch. He achieved the feat again a year later in the curtailed 2019/20 season before he was sold to Charlton Athletic.

Gilbey's career began at Colchester United. Making his debut as a teenager for the U's in 2012, he was sent on loan to non-league Newport County where he helped them return to the Football League for the first time in 25 years.

The following three seasons saw him become a regular for Colchester, earning a move to Championship side Wigan, where he scored on his debut for the Latics. A knee injury stunted his time at the DW Stadium though, and while he scored in his final game for the club, moved to Stadium MK in the summer of 2017.

After three years in Milton Keynes, Gilbey's move to Charlton prompted a lot of discontent from the Dons supporters as manager Russell Martin swept the decks. Making more than 60 appearances for the Addicks in his first two seasons, a change in manager saw Gilbey fall down the pecking order at The Valley, and he spent last term on loan at Stevenage.

