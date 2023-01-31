Who is MK Dons’ latest signing Anthony Stewart?

Anthony Stewart certain fits the bill when it comes to an experienced player to lead the MK Dons defence.

The 30-year-old makes a shock switch from Aberdeen, where he has been skipper this season, but after two sendings off since Christmas Eve, Stewart's stock had dropped at Pittodrie and he was keen for a move back to Bucks.

Making his name at Wycombe Wanderers, those at Stadium MK will be plenty familiar with the defender's exploits - most recently in the League One play-offs where he led the Chairboys to aggregate victory over Dons last season, though they would lose in the Wembley final to Sunderland - Stewart's final game for the club.

It was actually his second spell at the club though. Having come through the youth system at Adams Park, Stewart made his Wycombe debut 11 years ago and from there he began to establish himself in the first-team.

A loan spell with Crewe though in November 2014 prompted a permanent move for the defender, with Wycombe receiving a fee for him as a result of the switch.

Just a few short months later though, he was back at Adams Park, rejoining Gareth Ainsworth's side in the summer on a free transfer.

His second spell though would see him further establish himself. He helped lead Wycombe from League Two to the Championship - scoring the opener against Oxford at Wembley in the play-off final in 2020 - and back to League One again during his seven campaigns, racking up 225 appearances, scoring 12 goals.

Last June, Stewart agreed to join Aberdeen in the Scottish Premier League, and took over the captain's armband from Joe Lewis.