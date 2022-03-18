Who is MK Dons’ latest signing Brandon Mason?

Brandon Mason has signed a short-term deal with MK Dons

It may have been almost a year since Brandon Mason kicked a ball in anger, but Liam Manning hopes giving a lifeline to the 24-year-old to kick-start his career again will spark the fire inside him again.

Mason was released by Coventry City at the end of last season after three seasons with the Sky Blues, racking up 46 appearances at full-back.

He spent last season north of the border on loan at St Mirren but was limited to just 12 outings. His last game came on April 16 last year, but has recently spent time training with Reading and Dons.

Injury to Tennai Watson prompted Manning to delve into the free market to seek cover at wing-back - a role the head coach believes he is more than capable of doing.

A graduate of the Watford academy, Mason made his Hornets debut in 2017 against Tottenham on New Year's Day as a substitute before making his first start in the FA Cup a week later, providing an assist.

An unsuccessful loan spell at Dundee United followed but he only made two appearances for them, and was released by Watford at the end of the season.

Coventry snapped up the youngster though, initially on a two-year-deal before being offered a longer contract a year later after helping the Sky Blues to promotion into the Championship.