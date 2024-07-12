Who is MK Dons' latest signing Callum Hendry?

Callum Hendry | Getty Images

Callum Hendry comes from good stock when it comes to footballing pedigree.

The 26-year-old was born two-and-a-half years after his father Colin stunned English football by winning the Premier League with Blackburn Rovers in 1995, but followed in his footsteps by starting off life at Ewood Park. Sent out on loan with non-league side Clitheroe, Hendry suffered a recurrence of a knee injury he suffered in his early teens, which ruled him out for six months.

Never signing a pro deal with Rovers though, Hendry was released in the summer of 2017 but soon found a home in his father's native Scotland with St Johnstone. Impressing in the reserves, Hendry was handed his senior professional debut early in the season.

Though he remained a St Johnstone player in the top flight for the next five years, Hendry would have several spells in and out of the side, and loans spells at various levels of the Scottish pyramid. Stints at Brechin City, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock all brought about a solid goals to game ratio, but he signed off from the Saints in style.

Playing in the promotion-relegation play-off as his contract ran down, Hendry scored the goal which consigned Dundee to automatic relegation, while also netting in the 6-2 aggregate win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle to ensure the Saints remained in the Scottish Premiership.

He would find a new home at Salford City for the following season, and scored 14 goals in 49 appearances for the Ammies, also winning the League Two Player of the Month in March 2023.

Salford suffered a patchy 2023/24 season, but Hendry netted nine goals - including a hat-trick in the 4-3 win over Tranmere Rovers in August - despite missing a chunk of the season with a knee injury.

He penned a new one-year deal with Karl Robinson's side this summer, but makes the switch to Stadium MK for an undisclosed fee.