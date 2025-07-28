Who is MK Dons' latest signing Callum Paterson?

Find out more about MK Dons’ newest signing, Callum Paterson

Players often say they will play wherever the manager tells them to, but never has a truer statement been made than to describe Callum Paterson.

The 30-year-old’s Wikipedia entry even describes him as a utility man, given his ability to turn his hand to pretty much any position he is tasked with.

He arrives at MK Dons having departed Sheffield Wednesday at the end of the season, having spent five years at Hillsborough, netting 31 goals in his 186 appearances for the Owls.

Born in London to a Scottish father and Zimbabwean mother, Paterson’s career began in Edinburgh where he came through the ranks at Hearts. He made his senior debut at 17 in the summer of 2012, penning a new extended contract at Tynecastle a few weeks later.

Racking up 27 appearances in his debut season, Paterson played at right-back - a spot previously locked down at Hearts by ex-Dons boss Robbie Neilson - as well as in central midfield and up front, where he played most of his junior career.

Neilson would take over as manager in 2014 following Hearts’ relegation to the Scottish Championship, and with Paterson a regular, the side returned to the top flight in 2015.

His performances in 2016 would earn him a call-up to the Scotland national side, and he has since gone on to make 17 appearances for his country.

Making nearly 160 appearances and scoring 38 goals for the Jammies in Scotland, he moved into the English game with Welsh side Cardiff City. After starting his career with the Bluebirds in defence, he was moved into the centre of the park by Neil Warnock, who criticised his abilities in the back line. And his move paid dividends with Paterson netting ten goals following the move as Cardiff secured promotion to the Premier League.

Two more years in Wales followed as a regular before departing for Sheffield Wednesday in the summer of 2020, moving for an undisclosed fee.

While the Owls were relegated in his first season, Paterson would become a favourite amongst supporters for his versatility, physicality and goals. He was a stand-out too in Wednesday’s infamous play-off semi-final comeback against Peterborough United in 2023, helping them to return to the Championship.

Despite six goals last season from 27 Championship appearances, and eight in all competitions, Paterson left the troubled Yorkshire club, and finds his new home at MK1.