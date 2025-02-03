Who is MK Dons' latest signing Connal Trueman?

Find out more about MK Dons’ signing of goalkeeper Connal Trueman from Millwall

Connal Trueman is the latest former Crawley Town man to join MK Dons, but he comes without the caveat of having played under Scott Lindsey.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper arrived a couple of weeks after Lindsey departed for MK1 in October, having joined on loan from Millwall.

Beginning his career at Birmingham City, signing his first professional contract in 2014. Loans at Leamington and Solihull Moors followed before managerial chopping and changing at St Andrews saw him promoted into the first-team under Garry Monk.

Unable to sign a first-choice stopper in the summer of 2018, Trueman, who had been the regular throughout pre-season, kept his place for the start of the season, before dropping behind Lee Camp.

He would feature more the following season too, but with first-team chances drying up, he joined AFC Wimbledon on loan for 2020/21. He made 22 appearances for the Londoners before he was recalled, going on to join Swindon in the second-half of the season.

Sporadic appearances for Birmingham would follow, as well as a loan spell at Oxford United, before he departed for Millwall in summer 2022, but he would never make an appearance for the Lions.

Earlier this season, he joined Crawley Town on loan, making six appearances before signing for MK Dons.