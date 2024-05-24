Who is MK Dons' latest signing Connor Lemonheigh-Evans?

Connor Lemonheigh-Evans

Connor Lemonheigh-Evans knows what it takes to win League Two having done so with Stockport County last season.

The 27-year-old Welshman is MK Dons’ first signing of the summer after leaving the title winning Hatters, but his move will come with a level of controversy. The midfielder spent the first-half of the season on loan with AFC Wimbledon, and becomes the latest player to cross the divide.

Though he made 17 appearances for the London side, his biggest impact last season came after his recall to Edgeley Park where he scored six times in 24 outings - including a cracker in Stockport’s 5-0 thumping of Dons in March as they stormed to the League Two crown.

Describing himself as a hard-working midfielder, the Welshman is capable of playing in several positions across the front-line.

Swansea-born Lemonheigh-Evans’ career began with Bristol City but made just one FA Cup appearance for the Robins during his time on the books at Ashton Gate. Loan spells in the non-league with Bath City followed before a lengthy loan spell at Torquay United, from January 2018 until the summer of 2020. There, he helped the Gulls to promotion from the National League South before settling in the National League.

His move to Plainmoor was made permanent in August 2020, and established himself as a regular in the side, scoring 22 goals in the next two years. There, he also played alongside now Dons team-mate Stephen Wearne. His performances in Devon were enough to earn himself a move to newly promoted Stockport.

After making 30 appearances for the Hatters in League Two, he returned to the National League on loan to help Notts County secure promotion back to the EFL in 2023.