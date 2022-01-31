Who is MK Dons’ latest signing Dan Kemp?

Dan Kemp came through the West Ham academy

Dan Kemp is another from the West Ham United ranks to have worked alongside Liam Manning.

The midfielder has been a regular for Leyton Orient for the last 12 months, having joined the club from West Ham a during the last January window. Making 49 appearances, the 23-year-old scored six times for the O's.

Prior to that, he had a solid loan spell at Blackpool too, making 15 appearances for the Tangerines while they were in League One.

Kemp started his career with Chelsea, but was snapped up by the Hammers in 2015 - the same time Manning joined the club. Coming up through the ranks alongside the likes of Conor Coventry, Kemp gained first team experience at Stevenage in January 2020, but after just six appearances, the season was curtailed due to Covid.

The season-loan move to Blackpool followed in the summer, but was cut short when interest from Leyton Orient came about, and he signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the League Two outfit.