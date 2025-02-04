Who is MK Dons' latest signing Danilo Orsi?

Find out more about MK Dons’ late signing - striker Danilo Orsi from Burton Albion

The name Danilo Orsi will be plenty familiar to MK Dons fans, most notably for his role in Crawley Town's emphatic play-off victory over them last season.

The 28-year-old scored 25 goals in 50 appearances for Scott Lindsey's side last season, and the pair will hope to recreate that magic again at Stadium MK.

Orsi left the Broadfield Stadium in the summer for League One side Burton, where he has scored seven goals in 32 appearances, including a run of four in a row back in October.

The striker began his career at Cockfosters, before moving to America for college. There, he played for Eastern Florida State College, returning in 2018 to tour the non-leagues.

Spells at East Thurrock, Hungerford, Hampton & Richmond and Maidenhead all followed before he got his EFL opportunity, making 14 appearances for Harrogate Town in the summer of 2021.

Six months later, he returned to to the National League with Boreham Wood where he scored twice in 26 appearances, sparking interest from Grimsby Town for the following campaign.

A year and four goals at Blundell Park, he joined Lindsey's revolution in Crawley at the start of the 23/24 season, where they would have a remarkable campaign with the likes of Laurence Maguire, Jay Williams and Liam Kelly - all now in Dons colours - as they triumphed at Wembley Stadium to win the play-off final.

This season, he has been a regular for the Brewers too, making more than 30 appearances but joins Dons on loan for the rest of the season, where there is an option to buy at the end of the deal.