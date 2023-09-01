Who is MK Dons’ latest signing - Ellis Harrison?

Ellis Harrison scored his first goal for Port Vale against MK Dons a little over a year ago at Stadium MK. Now, he is their new centre-forward.

The 29-year-old Welshman spent just a season at Vale Park, racking up 11 goals in 36 appearances after making a move from Fleetwood Town for an undisclosed fee.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beginning his career at Bristol Rovers, Harrison made his senior debut in April 2011 but had to wait nearly two years to make his first senior start for the Pirates, where he set up former Dons defender Danny Woodards to score in a 3-0 win.

The striker was a part of the Rovers side which got relegated into the Conference, but helped guide them secure back-to-back promotions. His 52 goals in 205 appearances earned him a move to Championship side Ipswich Town in the summer of 2018 for a fee believed to be around £750,000.

Changes at Portman Road though would see Harrison fall out of favour when Paul Lambert took over, and he was moved on the following summer, joining Portsmouth, who had been keen to sign the striker in the previous January window. Two and a half years at Fratton Park followed - though he was close to a move to Karl Robinson's Oxford United in the summer of 2021 before the deal fell through - and after bagging 20 goals in 84 outings, made a move to Fleetwood Town.