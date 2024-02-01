Who is MK Dons' latest signing Emre Tezgel?

Emre Tezgel

MK Dons have added hotly tipped youngster Emre Tezgel to their ranks on transfer deadline day.

The teenager is the youngest ever play to represent the Potters when he pulled on the shirt in their FA Cup clash with Leyton Orient in January 2022 as a 16-year-old. He made his second outing in the next round too, coming off the bench to feature in the 2-0 win over Wigan Athletic.

After impressing in the youth ranks, and at England U16 level where he scored a hat-trick against Northern Ireland, the striker was offered a three-year professional contract which became active on his 17th birthday.

A regular for Stoke's U21s team in the last couple of years, Tezgel was nominated for the Championship's Apprentice of the Season at the 2023 EFL Awards.

But a string of quad injuries over the last year though have meant a lengthy spell on the sidelines, and he was only able to return to action in October 2023, making a goal-scoring return for the U21s, while also featuring for the U18s.

Last month, as his recovery from injury increased, Tezgel was nominated for PL2 Player of the Month.

