Who is MK Dons' latest signing Filip Marschall?

Get to know a bit more about the Aston Villa goalkeeper after he joined MK Dons on loan

Filip Marschall

Goalkeeper Filip Marschall can boast playing European football this season as he joins MK Dons on loan from Aston Villa.

The 20-year-old shot-stopper has made four appearances for the Villains this season - three in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy for the U21s, before starting in the Europa Conference League away in Bosnia and Herzegovina last month.

The majority of his football though came under Dons boss Mike Williamson at Gateshead. The English-Polish keeper, who began life as a defender before putting on the gloves aged 13 while in Cambridge United's academy, spent two loan spells at Gateshead International Stadium, initially signing in January 2022.

His first spell saw Marschall play 19 games under Williamson, helping them to the National League North title.

He returned to Villa part for the start of the 2022/23 season, but returned to the north east in January 2023 to reunite with Gateshead once more, making a further 20 outings for Williamson's side as they finished 14th in their first term in the National League. Marschall was an unused substitute in the FA Trophy defeat to Halifax at Wembley Stadium.