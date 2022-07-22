Who is MK Dons’ latest signing Henry Lawrence?

Henry Lawrence has crossed the controverial divide to join MK Dons on loan from Chelsea, having spent last season at rivals AFC Wimbledon.

The 20-year-old full-back is the second player to joins Dons on loan from the Blues, following the footsteps of Jamie Cumming who returned to the club two weeks ago.

Growing up a Chelsea fan, Lawrence progressed through the youth ranks at Stamford Bridge, enjoying a breakout season in 2019/20 when he played 30 games and netted five goals in the development squad. A further 19 games and four goals came the following season, earning him a loan move to League One last season.

Though AFC Wimbledon struggled last season, going on a five-month win-less run as they were relegated to League Two, Lawence impressed playing in all position across the defence, but most notably at full-back.

