Who is MK Dons’ latest signing Jack Payne?

Jack Payne has played games wherever he has gone throughout his career.

Approaching his 400th career appearance at just 28-years-old, Payne is the eigthth signing of the summer for MK Dons, joining on loan fro Charlton Athletic for the rest of the season.

His input last seasojn for the Addicks saw him net seven goals in 50 outings, and has lined up for them four times already this term too prior to making the switch to Stadium MK.

The creative midfielder began his career at Southend where he progressed through the youth system, making his debut a decade ago as a teenager. Emerging as a real talent for the Shrimpers, Payne was voted Player of the Year at Roots Hall in 2015/16 after scoring nine goals in 32 appearances for the League One side.

His performances caught the eye of Championship Huddersfield Town, completing a move to West Yorkshire that summer. Making 23 appearances in the second tier, Payne helped the Terriers reach the Premier League in his first season at the club, but spent the next two seasons out on loan in League One for Oxford United, Blackburn Rovers and Bradford City where he played regular football and chipped in with goals and assists throughout.

When his contract in Yorkshire expired, Payne was quickly snapped up by Lincoln City in what would be the curtailed 2019/20 season, before going on to land at Swindon Town, alongside former Dons star Scott Twine, for the following term.

