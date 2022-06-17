Who is MK Dons’ latest signing Jack Tucker?

Jack Tucker racked up nearly 150 appearances for Gillingham. He is still only 22-years-old.

Defender Jack Tucker has already amassed nearly 150 career appearances at the age of 22 and immediately seems a perfect fit for MK Dons.

The club were interested in signing the former Gillingham man in January but had to bide their time as Gills held out in their bid to beat the drop to League Two.

A regular at Priestfield for the last three seasons, Tucker joined the club as a seven-year-old before his first team bow came ten years later in October 2017.

After loan spells at non-league outfits Greenwich Borough and Hastings United, he broke into the side under Steve Evans' watch and from the 2019/20 season was a firm part of the Gills squad.

Much sought-after, not just recently, Tucker was subject to a bid from an unnamed Championship side in the 2020 January window, only to see the bid rejected by Gillingham and the defender signing a new deal to remain at Priestfield.