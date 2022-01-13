Who is MK Dons’ latest signing Jamie Cumming?

Jamie Cumming arrives at MK Dons on loan from Chelsea

Goalkeeper Jamie Cumming arrives at Stadium MK having endured a torrid season thus far.

The 22-year-old Chelsea keeper spent the first half of the campaign at Gillingham, but saw a lot of action in his 22 games for them. With the Gills struggling and sat 23rd in League One, Cumming has been limited to just four clean sheets - most recently on New Year's Day against Dons.

But such has been his involvement, he has made 89 saves this season from 118 shots at him (74.6 per cent) - the second highest in the league, just one behind Wycombe's David Stockdale. By comparison, Andrew Fisher saved 50 of 75 shots (65.3 per cent).

It follows up from his form at Stevenage last season where he stared for the League Two side as he got a taste for first team football for the first time. Making 47 appearances, he kept 18 clean sheets as Boro finished 14th overall.

Highly thought of at Chelsea, Cumming began his career at Stamford Bridge at the age of eight, coming through the ranks and establishing himself as first choice keeper for his age groups. In 2017/18 aged 18, he played for Chelsea U21s in the EFL Trophy, but missed out on the 4-0 thumping of Dons in favour of former Portugese keeper Eduardo, who was 35 at the time.