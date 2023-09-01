Who is MK Dons’ latest signing - Joe Tomlinson?

Joe Tomlinson's unhappy time at Peterborough United has come to an end after completing a move to MK Dons.

The 23-year-old made just 10 competitive appearances for Posh in two years - four of them coming this season, as recently as Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup win over Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

A youth team product of Southampton and Yeovil's academies, he joined Brighton as a youngster but never made an appearance for the Seagulls before his release in the summer of 2019.

He dropped into non-league with Hungerford Town and was quickly made captain of the side at just 19-years-old. After a year at Bulpit Lane, he moved to Eastleigh. During his season at Silverlake Stadium, he played against Dons in the FA Cup first round - a game which ended 0-0, with Dons progressing on penalties.

Impressing for the Spitfires though earned Tomlinson a move to London Road while Peterborough were in the Championship. Struggling to break into the first-team, he joined Swindon Town in League Two in January of 2022 and became a regular for the Robins.

Returning to Posh, this time in League One, first-team opportunities were rare again, and for a second time, was loaned out to Swindon in the second-half of the season.