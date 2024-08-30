Who is MK Dons' latest signing Joe White?

Joe White of Newcastle United | Getty Images

Find out more about MK Dons’ 15th signing of the window, Newcastle’s Joe White

Joe White may only be 21, but he has a wealth of EFL experience under his belt already, and even a handful of Premier League outings too.

The Newcastle United midfielder spent the first-half of last season on loan at Crewe Alexandra, where he played alongside another Dons summer signing in the form of Luke Offord, making 25 appearances for the Railwaymen. His debut, in fact, came in the 3-1 win over Dons, coming on just past the hour-mark at Gresty Road.

Returning to Newcastle for the second-half of the season though, White would round out the season in Eddie Howe's first-team, making four substitute outings for the Magpies in the top flight.

Beginning his career at home town club Carlisle United, White moved to Newcastle in 2016 as a 14-year-old. Rising through the ranks at St James' Park, White made his first loan move away when he joined League Two side Hartlepool United in January 2022. Racking up 16 appearances for them, manager Graeme Lee stated in the summer he would like to sign White on a permanent basis.

The following January, he would join Exeter City in League One where he would make another 16 outings for the Grecians in Devon.

Eager to get more first-team experience, White joined Crewe for the start of last season, making his debut the day after signing, becoming a regular in Lee Bell's side. Only signing a deal for the first-half of the season, Bell admitted he would have loved to keep White at Gresty Road, but the midfielder returned to the north east to feature in the latter part of last season.

Speaking about the midfielder upon his return from Crewe, Howe said: "Just talking individually about Joe, he's come back from a loan spell and really matured.

“That loan spell did him the world of good, he's trained really well. I'm very, very pleased with him.”