Who is MK Dons' latest signing Jon Mellish?

Find out more about MK Dons’ latest signing - Wigan Athletic full-back Jon Mellish

With MK Dons desperately short of numbers at full-back, the capture of Wigan Athletic’s Jon Mellish fits the bill for what Paul Warne is looking for.

Physically imposing at 6ft 2in, versatile in his ability to play in a range of positions and with a vast amount of EFL experience under his belt already, the 27-year-old looks to be everything the head coach wants.

Dons have had a lot of dealings with Gateshead and Carlisle United in recent years, and Mellish’s history begins in the north-east.

Making his debut for the Heed in May 2017, Mellish became a regular for Gatehead in 2018 in the National League, playing 46 times and earning a call-up to England C while also being named in the National League Team of the Season.

A sought-after talent, Mellish was snapped up by Carlisle United in the summer of 2019. Initially deployed as a central defender, he thrived as a midfield player, bagging 16 goals in 2020/21, including Carlisle’s Goal of the Season against Newport.

Helping the Cumbrians to promotion in May 2023, netted his first career hat-trick in 2024 against Peterborough United.

Racking up more than 240 appearances for Carlisle, Mellish made the move to Wigan Athletic in January where he quickly established himself as a regular in the side last season.

He started the season with two substitute appearances for the Latics this term, and makes the move to Milton Keynes on loan until the end of the season.

Dons are in desperate need of full-back cover, especially in the wake of injuries to both Gethin Jones and Joe Tomlinson. The latter in particular is set to be sidelined for a significant period, having injured the bottom of his foot in the 1-1 draw away at Crawley last week, while right-back Gethin Jones limped out against Newport County on Saturday.