Who is MK Dons’ latest signing Kaine Kesler?

Kaine Kesler tackles Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus during his loan spell at Swindon Town.

Aston Villa's Kaine Kesler looks to fit the bill for what MK Dons are looking for in a wing-back.

With the ability to play both attacking and defensive roles, Kesler has spent the first half of the season on loan at Swindon Town - his first loan spell away from Villa Park.

Kesler has featured 21 times for the Robins this season, but life at the County Ground didn't get off to a great start after he was sent off in only his second game for the club. Since then though, he has been a regular for Ben Garner's side, helping them to seventh in League Two.

Coming through the Villa academy, Kesler had been on the fringes of the first team during 2020/21 and made his debut when several of the first team squad and staff were struck down with Covid. In a squad full of youngsters, Villa were beaten 4-1 by Liverpool that day.