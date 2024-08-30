Who is MK Dons' latest signing Kane Thompson-Sommers?

Kane Thompson-Sommers | MK Dons

Find out more about MK Dons’ latest signing, Halifax Town midfielder Kane Thompson-Sommers

Kane Thompson-Sommers could slot right into life at MK Dons after becoming the club's 13th signing of the summer.

The 23-year-old midfielder, who began life in Tottenham's academy, arrives on Thursday from National League Halifax Town, having also cut his teeth at Birmingham City and Hereford before moving to Yorkshire.

A box-to-box midfielder, Thompson-Sommers drew plaudits in the lower league, prompting Town boss Chris Millington to state only a big offer would force the club to sell him.

Making 31 appearances for Halifax last season, Thompson-Sommers has not kicked a ball this season through injury, but was expected to be a key man at The Shay.

Halifax Courier's Town reporter Tom Scargill said of the midfielder: "He s definitely one of their star players. He really impressed at times last season and although there was some inconsistency there, he also showed enough to suggest he could be a key man for Town this season, so to lose him is undoubtedly a major blow.

"A box to box midfielder who can run with the ball, link play as well as break it up and possesses good technical ability. He's a tall lad so he can hold off players and protect the ball and compete well to regain it. He's a hard working player, reads the game well and has the ability to make the right decision at the right time.

"He's very much a central midfielder and played on the left of a midfield two at Town.

"He'll try to take the ball from defence and instigate attacks, he'll offer movement off the ball and try to find space in the middle third in which to operate."

Scargill believes Thompson-Sommers will fit well into Dons' setup, likely as part of the two-man midfield sitting in front of the back three.

"He's got a really good team attitude, works hard and defensively can spot danger and mix it in terms of winning the ball back. I'd say he's better on the ball, finding a pass, making forward runs, linking up with team mates, creating a give and go, getting out of tight areas. He's good with the ball at his feet, confident in possession and doesn't get hassled off the ball easily. If he does, he'll work hard to try and get it back.

"He only scored once last season so I think adding goals to his game would be a target for him, which he's capable of doing."