Who is MK Dons' latest signing Kane Wilson?

Find out more about MK Dons’ tenth signing of the summer, Derby County full-back Kane Wilson

Injury to Gethin Jones has prompted MK Dons to move for a right-back, and they will not come more impactful than Kane Wilson in League Two.

Described as an attacking full-back with an eagerness to take players on and cross the ball, the 25-year-old made 85 appearances for Derby County after being brought to Pride Park by Paul Warne two years ago, where he provided five goals and seven assists from full-back and links back up with the head coach at Stadium MK.

Beginning his career at West Brom, having joined the Baggies’ academy at the age of just seven, where he would also play alongside Jonathan Leko as youngsters. Both would make their West Brom debuts in 2016, and would become their first player to be born in the 2000s to make a Premier League appearance in August 2016.

Loan spells would follow for Exeter City (twice), Walsall and Tranmere Rovers where he would gain EFL experience but outings for his parent club would never materialise, and he would leave during the pandemic.

Signing for Forest Green in July 2020, he would begin to establish himself on the first team, but it would be in his second campaign where he would thrive. Making 45 league appearances for Rovers, he helped them to secure promotion from League Two and alert Warne to his abilities for the first time.

While Warne was eager to take him to Rotherham, Wilson instead opted to sign a three-year deal for Championship side Bristol City but injuries hampered his time at Ashton Gate.

A year later Warne would get his man, where he would help Derby to promotion from League One, and would establish himself as a regular first-teamer in the Championship.

“I’ve been very lucky to be a part of great teams and great clubs to be honest,” he said. “I’ve got so many fond memories, promotions at Forest Green and Derby, and keeping them in the Championship last season was a massive achievement. Those moments are what you live and die by as a footballer.

“I’m not old, but I’m not a young lad any more, so I hope I can bring some energy and some experience, and grind out some results.”

With one year left on his deal, he reunites with Warne, Mendez-Laing and Leko.