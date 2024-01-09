Who is MK Dons' latest signing Kyran Lofthouse?

Find out more about Barnsley loanee Kyran Lofthouse after he signed for MK Dons on loan

Kyran Lofthouse

Kyran Lofthouse is another former Gateshead player eager to kick-start his EFL career, having signed on loan from Barnsley.

The 23-year-old right-back has racked up nearly 150 games in his career already, and all but six of them have come in non-league.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lofthouse began his career at Oxford United, and was handed his debut by former Dons boss Karl Robinson at the Kassam Stadium in 2019 in the EFL Trophy, before joining neighbours Oxford City on loan. Making 17 appearances and scoring three goals for the Hoops, Lofthouse was offered a new deal by Robinson but went on loan for 2020/21 to National League side Woking, where he was a regular for the Cardinals.

That move was made permanent in the summer, and he continued to be an established member of the side for the following two years, racking up 70 outings, scoring five goals and being named Young Player of the Year in 2021/22.