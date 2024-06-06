Who is MK Dons' latest signing Laurence Maguire?

Laurence Maguire

Find out more about MK Dons’ third signing of the summer

Not many players can celebrate two promotions in a single season, but MK Dons' third summer signing Laurence Maguire can.

The defender is probably most familiar to Dons supporters for having precious little to do during the emphatic play-off semi-final defeat to Crawley Town last season. The 27-year-old helped the Red Devils to promotion to League One after their Wembley final win, but was on loan from Chesterfield, who were runaway winners of the National League as they secured their return to the EFL.

The brother of England international and Manchester United centre back Harry, Maguire has been a Spireite for his whole career until this point. Coming through the academy in Derbyshire, Maguire captained the side before being handed his first pro deal in 2015, making his debut a year later in the EFL Trophy.

His rise through the ranks to becoming a regular in the Chesterfield side though coinsided with the club's fall down the divisions. The Spireites were relegated from League One in 2017 and then fell out of League Two the following season, where, in the National League, Maguire became more of a regular feature.

Over the next five seasons, Maguire would run up more than 100 appearances for Chesterfield, where he caught the attention of Crawley boss Scott Lindsey, who took him on loan to the Broadfield Stadium last season where he made 39 appearances, scoring three goals en route to promotion.