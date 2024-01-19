Who is MK Dons' latest signing Lewis Bate?

Lewis Bate

Midfielder Lewis Bate has become the third signing of the January transfer window, arriving on loan from Leeds United.

The 21-year-old was a £1.5m signing in the summer of 2021 by the Elland Road club, having began his career with Chelsea. Working with former Dons head coach Mark Jackson in Leeds' academy, he was tipped for big things in the first-team.

Impressing in his U23s appearances, Bate went on to make his first team debut in the FA Cup, starting against West Ham in the third round in January 2022, before making his Premier League bow a week later.

Last season, he worked with two more former Dons bosses at Oxford United. Karl Robinson moved to bring the midfielder to the Kassam Stadium, and made Bate a regular in his side. He even netted the equaliser at Stadium MK when the sides drew 1-1 in February 2023.

A hand injury in Liam Manning's first game overseeing the side though limited his opportunities in the closing stages of the season and he was only afforded one brief substitute appearance as the U's avoided relegation.