Who is MK Dons’ latest signing Louie Barry?

Once of Spanish giants Barcelona, forward Louie Barry arrives on loan at MK Dons ready to impress.

No relation to Aston Villa legend Gareth, 19-year-old Barry cost the Villains almost £1 million in early 2020 as he moved back to the Midlands where he began his career.

Read More Barry hopes he can replicate Kesler-Hayden’s impact in Dons loan move

As a youngster, Barry started his footballing journey as a six-year-old, joining West Brom’s academy where he spent the next 10 years of his life.

The forward made waves when he moved to Barcelona in 2019 at the age of 16, having also attracted the likes of Paris Saint-Germain too, when he became the first Englishman to join La Masia.

Louie Barry in action for Barcelona in the Otten Cup match against PSV Eindhoven

Having scored on his debut for Barcelona U19s, Barry’s goal-scoring prowess was highlighted in his England youth level records, netting 20 goals in 21 outings.

His time in Spain though was cut short by the pandemic, after winning the curtailed UEFA Youth League.

Returning to England with Villa for a fee of £880,000, which could rise to £3.5 million, Barry was thrust straight into the U23s side, scoring on his debut against Cardiff City.

Like former Dons loanee Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Barry’s first taste of first team action for Villa was in the FA Cup third round clash against Liverpool when many of the first team were struck down with Covid. Barry would score the dramatic equaliser for Villa, but Liverpool would ultimately progress 4-1.

Impressing in the lower ranks, Barry was sent on loan to Portman Road to join Ipswich Town in the 2021/22 season, but after just six appearances in six months, he returned to Villa Park.

He was not back long though, swapping League One for League Two as he went to Swindon Town, while Kesler-Hayden went in the opposite direction to Stadium MK.

Read More Consistency will be key for ‘goal-threat’ Barry after Dons loan switch