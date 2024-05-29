Who is MK Dons' latest signing Luke Offord?

Luke Offord

Find out more about MK Dons’ second summer signing - Luke Offord

Luke Offord has strayed from the Crewe Alexandra nest to join MK Dons.

The centre-back may be only 24-year-old, but he is already vastly experienced, with nearly 200 games under his belt, and all of his EFL experience coming at the Alexandra Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chichester-born man joined Crewe's academy at seven-years-old, and impressed as the rose through the ranks. Signing his first pro deal at 18 in the summer of 2018, he spent brief loan-spells at Witton Albion and Nantwich Town before making his Railwaymen bow in January 2020, helping them to four wins in their next six games en route to promotion to League One. From there, he barely looked back.

A bad hamstring injury cut short his campaign in the third tier though, and missed the run-in, but amassed 40 league appearances the following year as Crewe slipped back into League Two.

A consistent player in the back-line, he was made captain at Gresty Road in February 2022 by manager David Artell, and kept the armband with the appointment of Alex Morris in the summer.

The skipper had his season prematurely ended this term too, when he suffered ankle ligament damage against Harrogate Town in February, ruling him out for the remainder, where he missed Crewe's play-off campaign which saw them lose to Crawley - humblers of MK Dons - in the final at Wembley.