Who is MK Dons' latest signing Marvin Ekpiteta?

Marvin Ekpiteta | Getty Images

Find out more about MK Dons’ latest signing - Hibs centre-back Marvin Ekpiteta

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defender Marvin Ekpiteta will be eager to have an injury-free campaign after signing for MK Dons from Hibernian.

The 29-year-old centre-back, standing at 6ft 4in, could only turn out 28 times for the Edinburgh side last season after making the move north of the border from Blackpool

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scoring on his debut for the Easter Road side, where he played alongside former Dons defender Warren O’Hora, Ekpiteta suffered a string of injuries throughout the campaign, and has not kicked a competitive ball since the end of February.

Starting his career in the non-leagues, the Londoner was a part of the academy system at Oxford United before joining Chelmsford City in 2014 in National League South.

Two years at Melbourne Stadium saw him move onto Concord Rangers for year and then East Thurrock United before stepping up to the National League with Leyton Orient.

Establishing himself as an O’s regular, Ekpiteta guided the side back to the EFL in 2018/19 with six goals in 40 outings at Brisbane Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There, he would get his first taste of League football, making 32 outings as the side kept their head afloat in the division. And his impression drew the attention of sides higher up the pyramid, where he would go on to sign for League One Blackpool in the summer of 2020.

At Bloomfield Road he would have his most successful spell, securing promotion to the Championship in his first season at the club. A regular in the second tier too, Ekpiteta racked up nearly 150 appearances and chipped in with 12 goals during a four-year spell with the Tangerines, before making the move to the Scottish Premiership last summer with Hibs.

The centre-back came under fire during his initial performances, later admitting it took longer to adapt to the Scottish game than he anticipated.

Holding down a regular spot in the side until November though, Ekpiteta would only play 12 more minutes last season, coming on as a late substitute in the 2-1 win over Celtic.