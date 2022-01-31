Who is MK Dons’ latest signing Matt Smith?

Matt Smith arrives on a permanent deal from Manchester City

Welsh international Matt Smith is looking to kick his career into action again after a difficult few months on loan at Hull City.

Smith enjoyed a brilliant season at Doncaster Rovers in 2020/21, racking up 43 appearances at the Keepmoat Stadium while on loan from the Etihad.

Described by Doncaster Free Press journalist Liam Hoden, Smith is: "A tenacious, battling midfielder who will sit in front of the defence in the main and try to dictate play. His passing range is very good and he will also pop up on the edge of the box from time-to-time."

His performances eared him a move to the Championship this term, but he has been limited to just 10 outings for the Tigers as they have struggled with life in the second tier since winning League One last season.

A product of the West Brom academy, Smith joined Manchester City at 14 and continued his development there. Climbing through the ranks, he played regular football for the Welsh junior squads before his first cal-up to the full squad in May 2018, when he made his debut against Mexico. He has gone on to make 15 appearances for Wales, and was included in their Euro 2020 squad last summer but did not play.

Smith was sent on loan to the Dutch Eerste Divisie with FC Twente. Making 37 appearances for the side, he helped them secure promotion to the top flight.

The successful spell saw him earn a move to QPR for the following campaign, but made only 10 appearances for the Championship side. City recalled him, but he remained in London and switched Loftus Road for The Valley, but he only made two outings for Charlton.