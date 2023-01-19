Who is MK Dons’ latest signing Max Dean?

Striker Max Dean has been tipped to make an impact in the short-term at MK Dons, but is seen as a long-term prospect.

The teenager arrives at Stadium MK from Leeds United, having alerted boss Mark Jackson to his availability from Elland Road.

Dons beat off competition from other clubs, reportedly League Two side Harrogate Town as well as an unnamed Championship side.

The 18-year-old was convinced to leave Everton in August 2020 by Jackson, then working in the Leeds academy, who immediately promoted him to the U18s side despite being a couple of years younger than a lot of his team-mates.

Jackson's faith in Dean continued as he was promoted up the ranks at Elland Road and was highly regarded by Leeds.