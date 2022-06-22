Who is MK Dons’ latest signing Nathan Holland?

Nathan Holland is MK Dons’ fourth signing of the summer. He left West Ham this summer after his contract ran down.

Winger Nathan Holland is plenty familiar with his new head coach Liam Manning.

Beginning his career at Everton, Manning lured the youngster to join him at West Ham United in January 2017. He needed just nine months in the Hammers’ fold before he was handed his first team debut when he came on as a substitute in the League Cup against Bolton Wanderers.

According to Manning, Holland is “a winger, one-on-one he's really good, he moves nicely with the ball, he can go left and right and changes direction with the ball really well.”

Two appearances in the top flight came in 2019/20 season before he was sent out on his first loan spell to Oxford United in January 2020, only to see the season curtailed after just 10 games for the U’s.

He returned to the Kassam Stadium for 2021/22 and made 39 appearances for Karl Robinson’s side, scoring six goals as Oxford missed out on the play-offs, finishing eighth.