Who is MK Dons' latest signing Nathan Thompson?

The experience of new signing Nathan Thompson could be key in MK Dons revival after the defender arrived from Stevenage on Friday.

The 34-year-old can boast nearly 450 appearances during his career, almost exclusively in League One, with one season in the Championship.

Thompson, older brother of former MK Dons loanee Louis, began his career at Swindon Town as a youngster, signing his first professional contract in April 2009 despite rumours of interest from Premier League sides Arsenal, Tottenham, Everton and Newcastle.

Making his debut in October 2010, Thompson soon became a firm regular at the County Ground, and by 2012/13, was voted Player of the Year by fans, and repeated the feat the following season too.

Racking up nearly 200 appearances for the Robins, he ventured away from Wiltshire to join Portsmouth in the summer of 2017. Two seasons and 78 appearances for the Fratton Park side in League One followed before departing for Peterborough United where he stayed for another four years.

A regular in 2020/21, Thompson helped Posh to promotion to the Championship for the following season, but was unable to keep them in the second-tier, with the side returning to the third for the following campaign.

After four seasons and 131 appearances, Thompson's time at London Road came to an end, with the defender swapping locations for Stevenage in the summer of 2023. Barely at the Lamex Stadium for a month, he was joined by brother Louis in Hertfordshire.

The pair ensured Stevenage finished an impressive ninth in League One last season, with the older sibling making 23 league outings. A regular this season too, Thompson has featured 20 times for Revel's side, who sit 16th in the table.