Who is MK Dons' latest signing Nathaniel Mendez-Laing?

Winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing fits the mould of what Paul Warne has been looking for, and he should know - he has worked with him before.

The 33-year-old is Warne’s first signing as MK Dons boss after taking over in April. Lamenting a lack of natural and attacking width, Mendez-Laing knows exactly what the head coach wants of him, having played under him at Derby County for two years.

The winger comes with plenty of pedigree, having played 40 times in the Championship last season, and is an onfield leader too, having skippered the Rams under Warne’s watch.

A powerful winger capable of playing a forward role in Warne’s preferred 4-3-3, Mendez-Laing has strength, quick-feet and a good delivery into the box.

In his career to date, he has racked up 498 career appearances, scoring 71 goals and providing 77 assists.

Beginning his career at Wolves, it was at Peterborough United where Mendez-Laing began to break through. Initially going to London Road on loan, with a spell at Sheffield United in between, he moved to Cambridgeshire permanently in July 2012, a year after turning down their initial approach. Though he made loan moves to Portsmouth, Shrewsbury and Cambridge, he racked up 60 games for Posh, netting six goals.

A move to Rochdale followed at the end of his contract, initially on a one-year deal. Netting ten goals in his opening season at Spotland though, he earned a second year where he did the same again, with Dale missing out on the League One play-offs by four points.

With his stock high, Championship side Cardiff City came calling, where he would spend the next three-and-a-half years. He starred early on, winning the Player of the Month prize in his first month at the club, with a stellar season leading to promotion to the Premier League.

In a difficult season for the Welsh side though, they were relegated back to the Championship, but Mendez-Laing played 20 games either side of a three-month lay-off due to a knee injury. He also netted both goals in a 2-0 win away at Manchester United.

Controversy struck though in the summer of 2020 when Cardiff terminated the winger’s deal, citing a breach of contract which later was revealed to be a failed drugs test for use of cocaine.

Neil Warnock, who signed him at Cardiff, then re-signed Mendez-Laing at Middlesbrough in February 2021, where he remained until the end of the season before making a move to Sheffield Wednesday.

Despite impressing at Hillsborough and being offered a contract to remain at S6, Mendez-Laing opted to join Derby County, just a few months before Warne took over at Pride Park. A regular in the side under the new boss, the Rams narrowly missed out on promotion in their first season together, but went onto claim a massive 92 points en route to automatic promotion behind champions Portsmouth. Mendez-Laing ended the campaign with nine goals and 15 assists.

Derby’s struggles back in the Championship saw Warne sacked in February, while Mendez-Laing remained a regular in the side as the skipper of the team until new boss John Eustace took over. He finished the season with three goals to his name as Derby kept their heads above water..