Who is MK Dons' latest signing Nico Lawrence?

Nico Lawrence will be eager to have an injury free campaign after making his loan move from Southampton to MK Dons.

The 20-year-old was due for a season of League Two football last term when he joined Colchester United on loan this time 12 months ago, making his first EFL appearance as a half-time substitute in the Carabao Cup against Cardiff City.

He would go on to start the next four games for the U's, including the dramatic 3-2 reverse against MK Dons at the JobServe Community Stadium. But a knee injury sustained in only his fifth appearance - Colchester's 3-0 win over Gillingham at Priestfield - would end his opportunity in Essex prematurely.

Lawrence's route into professional football is not as conventional as with others. While he spent time in academies at Fulham, Crystal Palace and Sutton United, it was his exploits at London-based Kinetic Academy and for non-league Glebe which alerted Southampton to his services.

Less than a year at Glebe earned him a trial at St Mary's where he impressed enough to be broght on board for the south coast club.

Continuing to impress in the U21s, Lawrence joined Torquay United on loan in January 2023 and quickly became a regular for the Gulls, running in 20 appearances before the end of the season. Though he could not prevent them from suffering relegation from the National League, he was voted the Young Player of the Year at Plainmoor.

He was expected to make the step up the following season, but saw his time with Colchester cut short as a result of the knee injury. Despite that though, he would return to the Saints and continue his rehabilitation, and then get playing again in the U21s. Southampton boss, and former Dons head Russell Martin offered him a new two-year contract back in April, a deal the centre-back called "a no-brainer" to sign.

And after conversations with the ex-Dons defender, the pair concluded a spell at Stadium MK would be the best next step for his career.