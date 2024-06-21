Who is MK Dons' latest signing Sam Sherring?

Sam Sherring | Getty Images

Find out more about MK Dons’ fifth summer signing - Sam Sherring

The capture of Sam Sherring will come as something of a surprise 20 miles up the M1, with many Northampton Town fans expecting the defender to make a jump up the leagues.

The 24-year-old’s departure from Sixfields was confirmed earlier today (Friday) ahead of his move to Stadium MK, dropping down a division to play League Two football next season.

Sherring’s career began on the south coast at Bournemouth where he signed his first professional contract, but never kicked a ball for the Cherries, instead impressing out on loan.

Spending the 2020/21 season at Torquay United, where he made 45 appearances and appeared in the National League play-off final, the centre-back moved up the divisions to join Accrington Stanley for the first-half of the 21/22 season, before joining Cambridge United for the second-half, cutting his EFL cloth for the first time.

His performances impressed Northampton Town enough to swoop for him in the summer of 2022 where he established himself as a regular, but with his contract ending at the end of last season, Sherring turned down a deal to remain at Sixfields.

Chronicle and Echo’s Cobblers reporter James Heneghan believes Dons’ signing of Sherring is a big loss to Northampton, with many fans expecting the defender to move up rather than down the divisions.

Heneghan said: “Signed by the club in 2022, Sherring quickly established himself as a regular for Northampton and became a dependable and reliable figure at the back, playing 37 times in 2022/23 followed by another 40 appearances in 2023/24.

“He was integral in the club's promotion to League One and showed his character when playing through the pain barrier amid a defensive injury crisis in the final few weeks of the season.

“But Sherring is not your typical rough-and-tumble lower league defender - he plays with a composure and maturity well beyond his years. He's solid enough defensively and has an impressive passing range, making him ideal for a team that plays out from the back.