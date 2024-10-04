Who is MK Dons' latest signing Scott Hogan?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Experienced striker Scott Hogan will add a much-needed body to the front-line where MK Dons have been caught short recently.

The 32-year-old is not short of games or indeed goals, racking up 131 goals in 407 appearances, predominantly in the Championship over the last decade for the likes of Aston Villa and Birmingham City.

Starting his career at Rochdale, he would drop into the non-leagues as a youngster, signing for Halifax Town in November 2010 as they looked to club back towards the National League. Loan spells away from the Shaymen saw him run out for Stocksbridge Park Steels, Ashton United and Hyde before he would return to Spotland where it all began.

And in his only season in League Two thus far, Hogan netted an impressive 19 goals in 40 appearances, triggering interest from Championship Brentford for a fee of around £750,000. But his debut could not have been worse, coming on as a substitute but lasting just 15 minutes as he suffered an ACL injury which ruled him out for seven months. And he reinjured the same knee in training en route to recovery, and was not able to return to the pitch until February of 2016 - 19 months after first signing for the club - in a development squad game.

He would make a dramatic impact on his first-team return though, scoring seven goals in seven appearances for the Bees before the season was out.

The following season, he would score 14 goals in 27 appearances at Griffin Park, sparking interest from Aston Villa who made a move for the striker in January 2017. Though he would only get one goal for them in the second-half of the season, he fired nine goals the following campaign, but became a bit-part player in 2018/19, leaving Villa Park on loan for Sheffield United for the second-half of the season.

Another loan spell at Stoke City followed for the start of the following season, before moving to the other side of Birmingham, again on loan, to join Birmingham City, where he would score seven goals in eight appearances for the Blues before Covid halted procedings.

It was enough for Birmingham to sign Hogan on a permanent basis though, where he would remain for the next four years, scoring 36 goals in 158 appearances, before departing at the end of his contract in the summer.