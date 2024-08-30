Who is MK Dons' latest signing Sonny Finch?

Sonny Finch | Getty Images

Find out more about MK Dons’ 14th signing of the summer, Middlesbrough’s Sonny Finch

Michael Carrick believes young striker Sonny Finch has 'an terrible knack' of scoring goals.

The 19-year-old Middlesbrough striker joins MK Dons on loan for the season, becoming the 14th signing of the summer. Highly thought of at the Riverside, his manager believes he has a big future at Boro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking earlier this summer, the former Manchester United midfielder now in charge of Middlesbrough, said: "He’s got a really terrible knack of finding the back of the net.

"He finds himself in good positions, and I even thought he might have scored with the other chance he had, knowing what he’s like. He always finds himself in those good positions.

"He’s had a stop-start time over the last year or 18 months with injuries, but we’ll try and keep him fit and give him good experiences. I’m sure the goal will have been good for him."

Beginning his career in the north-east, he joined Middlesbrough in the U14s and quickly established himself. As a 16-year-old, he made three appearances for England U17s, and a year later, was called up to join the first-team squad in pre-season under former boss Chris Wilder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finch made his Boro debut in August 2022, just a few days after his 17th birthday, when he started in their EFL Cup defeat to Barnsley at the Riverside. He has since made two more outings for his parent club, but makes the move to Milton Keynes for the season.