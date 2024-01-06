Who is MK Dons' latest signing Stephen Wearne?

Stephen Wearne

Attacking midfielder Stephen Wearne arrives at Stadium MK eager to kick-start his EFL career again.

Wearne has 11 goals in 24 appearances for Gateshead this season, six of them in his last seven outings. But while his career in the National League has been a strong one, his opportunities at a higher level have been precious few so far.

The 23-year-old began his career at Sunderland after youth spells at both Newcastle and Middlesbrough, scoring on his debut for the Black Cats in October 2021, and in his second outing too before going on loan to Torquay in 2022.

Impressing at Plainmoor, Wearne scored three goals in 14 outings for them. But following Sunderland’s promotion to the Championship, he was released from the Stadium of Light but swiftly joined Grimsby Town.

Making eight appearances for the Mariners, Wearne returned to Torquay on loan where he made another nine outings. There, he caught the eye of Mike Williamson, then manager of Gateshead, and landed the midfielder on a free transfer from Grimsby last March.

After getting one goal in 10 appearances last season, Wearne has been in trememdous form this term, and was named the National League's Player of the Month in November.