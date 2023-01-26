Who is MK Dons’ latest signing Sullay Kaikai?

Sullay Kaikai did not make a huge impression during his time at Wycombe Wanderers, but MK Dons will be keen for the forward to recreate the form he showed earlier in his career.

In 18 months at Adams Park, Kaikai was limited to just 16 starts for Gareth Ainsworth's side, and 32 appearances all told - ten of them coming this season.

It was his time at Blackpool though that most fans will remember Kaikai. Spending two seasons at Bloomfield Road, Kaikai scored 13 goals in 68 games - including the only goal in the Tangerines' 1-0 win over MK Dons in October 2020.

Born in London, Kaikai's career began with Crystal Palace where he penned a deal with the Eagles at the age of 15. His taste of EFL football came on loan with Crawley Town in 2014 where he joined alongside former Dons midfielder Hiram Boateng. He made five appearances during his two-month spell there.

His Palace debut came in September 2014 in the League Cup, and it was a debut to remember as he netted a stoppage time equaliser against Newcastle to send the game to extra time. He would be sent on loan though to Cambridge United, then in League Two, where he made 30 outings, scoring five goals.

Kaikai then went on loan to Shrewsbury for 2015/16. Recalled late in the season, Kaikai made his Premier League debut in May 2015, and set-up another former Don, Jason Puncheon, to score in a 4-1 defeat to Southampton.

Loan spells continued for the forward, spending time at Brentford and Charlton before completing a move away from Selhurst Park with NAC Breda in January 2019. But his time in the Netherlands lasted just six months when he joined Blackpool.