Who is MK Dons’ latest signing Theo Corbeanu?

Theo Corbeanu has joined MK Dons on loan from Wolves

Canadian teenager Theo Corbeanu is certainly no stranger to League One football and can hit hte ground running on his loan spell to MK Dons from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 19-year-old made 18 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday this term, including a lively outing against Dons in November, and was highly thought of at Hillsborough. He left the Owls having also scored two goals.

An exciting winger, Corbeanu made a name for himself in the midlands for his performances for Wolves U23s, earning himself a spot on the bench for the first team last season.

Described by Wolves U23s boss James Collins said: “He’s athletic, tall, can head it, can defend, can dribble past people and score, he can shoot, he can pass, he’s both footed, he’s got a bit of everything.”

Starting out as a keeper in his formative years, he soon realised his eye for goal and honed his skills as an out-field player. Able to play through the middle though primarily out wide, Corbeanu moved to England from Toronto in 2018 trialing first for Leicester City before opting for Wolves' academy.

His dual citizenship meant he played schoolboy football for Romania, but he was called up to represent Canada in January 2021, making his debut against Bermuda in March. Now with six caps to his name, Corbeanu represented Canada at the CONCACAF Gold Cup last summer and was named Canada Soccer Youth Player of the Year in December.