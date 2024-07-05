Who is MK Dons' latest signing Tom Carroll?

Tom Carroll | Getty Images

Find out more about MK Dons’ eighth signing of the summer, Tom Carroll

Vastly experienced midfielder Tom Carroll brings a new factor to MK Dons as he becomes the eighth signing of the summer.

The 32-year-old is known as a deep-lying midfielder, Carroll has been praised for his ball retention and high pass completion percentage throughout his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arriving from Exeter City, where he spent the last 12 months, Carroll's professional life began at Tottenham, signing his first deal with Spurs as an 18-year-old. His senior debut though came on loan at Leyton Orient, where he made 12 appearances for the League One side.

His Spurs debut came the following season in the Europa League in August 2011, Carroll made a handful of cup appearances for Spurs before joining Championship side Derby County where he scored his first goal on debut and became a regular in the side before his campaign was cut short through injury.

First team opportunities were limited at Spurs, with loan spells continuing at Queens Park Rangers where he reunited with former manager Harry Redknapp, in 2013/14, and then joined Swansea for their Premier League campaign in 2014/15.

He made inroads though at Spurs for the following year, scoring three goals in 30 appearances, but rejoined Swansea on a permanent deal in January 2017 for a fee believed to be just shy of £5 million, and helped them stay in the top flight. Despite becoming a regular the following season, he joined Championship side Aston Villa in 2018/19 but injury limited him to just two appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Returning to the Swans, Carroll was unable to re-establish himself, and departed for QPR again in September 2020 before making the move to Ipswich Town for the following year, but could only make 17 outings for the Tractor Boys.