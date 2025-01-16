Who is MK Dons' latest signing Tommi O'Reilly?

Tommi O'Reilly | Getty Images

Promising prospect Tommi O'Reilly will be eager to build up his EFL experience after swapping Shrewsbury Town for MK Dons.

The 21-year-old has been a semi-regular for the Shrews this term, making 18 appearances for them since arriving from Aston Villa in the summer.

A Villain since the age of seven, and a life-long supporter of the Premier League side, O'Reilly worked his way through the academy system at Villa Park, impressing at every level. He was a part of the squad which won the 2021 FA Youth Cup, and was soon called up to join in first-team training while Steven Gerrard was in charge of the club.

It was at youth-team level that he earned his nicknames "Philly" and "Fodes" for his similar size and playing style to that of Manchester City ace Phil Foden, while he was also likened to Jack Wilshire.

An unused substitute in the Premier League on several occasions, O'Reilly became a regular for Villa in their EFL Trophy outings, captaining the side. He was finally given his senior debut for the club in December 2023 when he started against Zrinjski Mostar in the Europa Conference League - a game which also featured former Dons loanee Filip Marschall.

He got his first experience out on loan last February when he joined Spanish third-tier side Real Union - a sister club of Aston Villa - but was limited to just two outings after picking up an injury early in his stint.

O'Reilly joined Shrewsbury at the start of this season, making his EFL debut in a 1-0 defeat to Stevenage in August. Six starts and six substitute appearances followed in League One at Montgomery Waters Meadow, while he featured a further six time in Cup and Trophy competitions.