Who is MK Dons' latest signing Tommy Leigh?
Goals and assists have been a regular return for Tommy Leigh since the start of his footballing career.
Beginning his playing days at Portsmouth, Leigh was released as a 16-year-old and began a journey in non-league. Playing for his father’s Baffin Milton Rovers side, he impressed in midfield by scoring 11 goals in 57 appearances.
Picked up by Bognor Regis Town in 2019, the same move his brother Ashton made a year prior, Leigh would continue to impress with 11 goals in 54 games, prompting his first professional deal to come via John Coleman at Accrington.
At the Wham Stadium, Leigh quickly found his feet, scoring 20 goals in his first two seasons at the club, including 12 from midfield when they were relegated from League One, while providing four assists as well, first alerting MK Dons to his abilities. He was also voted as Stanley’s Player of the Season by the supporters association.
He was a consistent performer for Stanley in League Two last season two despite their 17th place finish, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in 42 outings.
In 120 outings for Stanley, he leaves with 28 goals and 11 assists to his name.
Accrington confirmed they had taken up an option in Leigh’s contract to retain him for next season, but makes the switch to Stadium MK having previously held talks over a move last year – a deal which came up short.
