Who is MK Dons' latest signing Travis Patterson?

Teenager Travis Patterson is the latest in a long line of Aston Villa starlets to make their way to Milton Keynes.

Following in the foot-steps of the lines of Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Louie Barry, Filip Marschall and most recently Tommi O'Reilly, Patterson has joined Dons on loan until the end of the season.

Typically a left-back, the 19-year-old is described as an exciting attacking player who has made rapid progress through the academy ranks, which he joined at eight-years-old. Patterson was tipped a couple of years ago by The Guardian as one of the next generation to watch.

In November 2023, he penned his first professional deal with the Villains, and then signed a long-term extension to that deal last summer.

A regular in this season's EFL Trophy for Villa, Patterson played in four of their five games this term, and has been a key feature in their Premier League 2 campaign as well, making ten starts.

Patterson made his senior debut for the side too in the 2-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup at Adam's Park.

Just last week was an unused substitute in Unai Emery's first-team game against Celtic in the Europa League, a game which Villa won 4-2.